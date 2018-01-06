Crime scene in Chihuahua, one of many. Crime scene in Chihuahua, one of many.
News

31 killed in 7 hours in state of Chihuahua

Ciudad Juárez saw the worst of it; 18 murdered in a single hour

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, January 6, 2018

Continuing violence in the northern border state of Chihuahua left 31 people dead in just seven hours between Thursday night and yesterday morning, while a further 23 fatalities related to organized crime were recorded in a 24-hour period across several other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ciudad Juárez was the worst affected area, recording 21 murders.

All but three of the homicides in the border city reportedly occurred in a single bloody hour between 11:00pm Thursday and midnight Friday. Four people were also killed in the same period in the state capital of Chihuahua.

The other nine murders in the state occurred around 7:00 am yesterday. Two minors — one aged 14, the other 15 — were among the Ciudad Juárez victims.

The former was shot and killed along with his uncle in a mechanic’s shop while the latter was gunned down in the street.

The other border-city victims were killed in several separate incidents that included at least three attacks on vehicles.

Three women were also killed inside a home in the neighborhood of Primero de Septiembre and four men were gunned down in another mechanic’s shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chihuahua, all of the victims were shot and killed in city streets. The state Attorney General’s office reported that one of the slain was a former police officer.

Police also discovered two semi-naked male corpses presenting signs of torture in the municipality of Bocoyna, located about 250 kilometers southwest of the capital.

According to the newspaper Milenio, the Mexico-wide death toll of 54 made yesterday the second most violent day of all of 2017 and 2018 to date.

The harrowing figure matched the number of homicides on December 19 and was only exceeded by the 58 murders on June 23, 2017.

The killing spree in Chihuahua came just two days after the state governor declared that the government was determined to combat crime this year.

“We have decided to make 2018 a year of security for Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez and we’re going to do it by strengthening our coordination and also our police intelligence strategy, placing emphasis on recidivism and drug dealing,” Javier Corral said.

The other 23 homicides reported yesterday occurred in seven different states.

Six deaths were reported in the state of Veracruz, a figure that included the discovery of five severed heads left on the hood of a taxi in the municipality of Tlacotalpan.

In the small central state of Hidalgo, police reported five homicides including two minors from the same family in the municipality of Tula.

There were also five homicides in Guanajuato, three in Oaxaca, two in Guerrero and one each in San Luis Potosí and México state.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Share70
+1
Email
Shares 70

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Güerito

    54 is a lot for one day, but it’s an average day if you look at last year’s numbers.

  • DreadFool

    SAD.

  • Paul Wilkins

    I only hope things will improve post-EPN.

    • Bonnie G

      Yes, because socialists always make things better. /s

  • Pat

    They need to send in the Marines. The Marines don’t mess around.

  • Gary Blake

    When and where did this happen in the USA or Canada? IS this an example of actual gun violence, or culture and traditions? and is this a “Safe” area of Mexico, or now classed as a unsafe area? I get confused!
    Two minors killed aged 14 & 15, three woman gunned down in their home, sounds like Trumps America, NOT!

    • Bonnie G

      I don’t understand your post. Trump is responsible? Tourists just want to make sure they are going to be safe during their visit. This will hurt tourism in Mexico. When visiting in the USA, the question I am asked the most is, is it safe? Lots of people in the US want to visit, and perhaps invest in Mexico but don’t when they read these stories.

      • Gary Blake

        Exactly GF, MEXICO IS it’s own worst enemy, want to see all the problems with Mexico? Have a Mexican look in the mirror! Tourism? What’s that? , besides something they can not spell. Then the posters all want to blame Trump for all of Mexico’s ills, ills that existed long before he took office, I find personally no more shock myself. Every day I read the news on Mexico, and as the sun is going to rise, the stories out of Mexico are going to be worse today then yesterday.
        Issue is here NOT to bash and beat Mexico, BUT get them to wake the hell up and fix it!
        BUT since it is a broken, corrupt rat hole of a failed state, THAT GF ain’t EVER gonna happen!
        MEXICO writes it’s own stories, and while it should be in the fiction section of your local book store or library, it ain’t! Mexico does this to itself, and over, and over, and over, and over, and…….
        Just a “heads” up! LOL

  • Mason

    As the tourist industry slowly collapses.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT