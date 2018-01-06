31 killed in 7 hours in state of Chihuahua

Ciudad Juárez saw the worst of it; 18 murdered in a single hour

Continuing violence in the northern border state of Chihuahua left 31 people dead in just seven hours between Thursday night and yesterday morning, while a further 23 fatalities related to organized crime were recorded in a 24-hour period across several other states.

Ciudad Juárez was the worst affected area, recording 21 murders.

All but three of the homicides in the border city reportedly occurred in a single bloody hour between 11:00pm Thursday and midnight Friday. Four people were also killed in the same period in the state capital of Chihuahua.

The other nine murders in the state occurred around 7:00 am yesterday. Two minors — one aged 14, the other 15 — were among the Ciudad Juárez victims.

The former was shot and killed along with his uncle in a mechanic’s shop while the latter was gunned down in the street.

The other border-city victims were killed in several separate incidents that included at least three attacks on vehicles.

Three women were also killed inside a home in the neighborhood of Primero de Septiembre and four men were gunned down in another mechanic’s shop.

In Chihuahua, all of the victims were shot and killed in city streets. The state Attorney General’s office reported that one of the slain was a former police officer.

Police also discovered two semi-naked male corpses presenting signs of torture in the municipality of Bocoyna, located about 250 kilometers southwest of the capital.

According to the newspaper Milenio, the Mexico-wide death toll of 54 made yesterday the second most violent day of all of 2017 and 2018 to date.

The harrowing figure matched the number of homicides on December 19 and was only exceeded by the 58 murders on June 23, 2017.

The killing spree in Chihuahua came just two days after the state governor declared that the government was determined to combat crime this year.

“We have decided to make 2018 a year of security for Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez and we’re going to do it by strengthening our coordination and also our police intelligence strategy, placing emphasis on recidivism and drug dealing,” Javier Corral said.

The other 23 homicides reported yesterday occurred in seven different states.

Six deaths were reported in the state of Veracruz, a figure that included the discovery of five severed heads left on the hood of a taxi in the municipality of Tlacotalpan.

In the small central state of Hidalgo, police reported five homicides including two minors from the same family in the municipality of Tula.

There were also five homicides in Guanajuato, three in Oaxaca, two in Guerrero and one each in San Luis Potosí and México state.

Source: Milenio (sp)