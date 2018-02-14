38 dolphins rescued on La Paz beach

59 were found after what experts believe was attack by other species

Volunteers and government officials rescued 38 dolphins on a beach in La Paz, Baja California Sur, yesterday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 59 dolphins were discovered on the rocky beach at Pichilingue but 21 died despite the efforts of specialists from the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur, non-governmental organizations and the federal environmental protection agency, Profepa.

Experts said that bite marks found on the short-beaked dolphins indicate they were attacked by bottlenose dolphins.

An autopsy will be carried out on two of the animals for further analysis. The remainder will be buried, Profepa officials said.

Experts said it was the largest dolphin beaching incident seen in the state in recent years.

The last big dolphin beaching was reported in 2015 when 23 specimens were found on San Lázaro beach in the municipality of Comondú. Seven were rescued and returned to the open sea.

Source: El Universal (sp), BCS Noticias (sp)