4 arrested in Zihuatanejo for assassination of police officers

The four suspects and the weapons and drugs that were seized.

Suspects are believed to be members of a regional crime gang

Police arrested four suspects in Zihuatanejo Thursday in connection with Tuesday’s assassination of six state police officers in an ambush in nearby Petatlán.

The Secretariat of Public Security believes the four belong to the Guardia Guerrerense gang, a regional collaborator with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The gang has been linked to a number of extortion and homicide cases in the Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo area, said Security Secretary Pedro Almazán Cervantes.

At the time of their arrest, the four men were consuming alcohol in the street while in possession of four assault rifles, eight magazines, 345 cartridges and 1.1 kilograms of marijuana.

The state attorney general said the four will be charged with homicide.

Funeral services were held yesterday for the slain officers in their home towns of Acapulco, Chichihualco, Atoyac de Álvarez, Malinaltepec and Ayutla de los Libres, all in Guerrero.

Source: Milenio (sp)