40 narco-cells dedicated to kidnapping operate in Jalisco

In five years, 14,000 people have disappeared, most of them aged 19-25

Authorities in Jalisco are aware of at least 40 narco-cells dedicated to kidnapping in the state, according to a report today in the newspaper Milenio.

Government reports indicate that the criminal groups operate mainly in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara and adjoining municipalities but some also have a presence in other parts of the state, especially the southern coastal region.

The gangs kidnap their victims to defeat rivals and intimidate extortion targets, the reports said.

However, in some cases innocent people are also abducted after being mistaken for members of rival criminal organizations, as seemed to be the case with three film students who were disappeared and murdered last month.

The state Attorney General’s office (FGE) said Monday that the three students were working on a project at the home of one of the men’s aunts. But the home was being watched by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) because the leader of the rival Nueva Plaza gang was expected to arrive there.

After the students left the house, they were abducted by armed men and subsequently tortured and killed before their bodies were dissolved in barrels of acid.

That method of disposing of bodes is used by some narco-cells to cover their tracks after they have killed their victims with firearms, sharp weapons or through beatings.

A report issued by the Jalisco Human Rights Commission last month said that in the five years since Aristóteles Sandoval became governor, 14,000 people have been reported as “untraceable.” Most of the victims have been aged between 19 and 25.

In connection with the students’ case, authorities have arrested two suspects, including a 20-year-old rapper known as QBA who confessed to dissolving the students’ bodies in hydrochloric acid.

The other detained suspect — identified only as Gerardo “N” — was involved in homicides committed a year ago by members of the same CJNG cell that is linked to the death of the three students, FGE officials told Milenio.

The victims in that case were CJNG drug dealers in Tonalá and were allegedly killed because they hadn’t paid their required quotas to the powerful cartel.

According to statements given by the two detained men, the leader of the cell responsible for the students’ deaths — known as El Cochiloco — ordered the murder of one participant in the crime nicknamed El Cazón because he feared that he was going to inform on other gang members involved.

The two detainees said that El Cazón had expressed remorse for killing the students. He was later gunned down in a street in the San Carlos neighborhood of Guadalajara.

Authorities are still seeking another six gang members suspected of being involved in the crime.

The disappearance of the students sparked a massive protest in Guadalajara last month as well as condemnation from several universities.

University students, along with relatives of other victims, were to take to the streets of the Jalisco capital again today to demand the resignation of Aristóteles Sandoval and further clarification about what happened to the three students.

At least 2,000 people dressed in white are expected to participate in the march.

Sandoval said yesterday that Jalisco and Mexico are living through the most severe security crisis in recent history, and promised there would be no cover-up in the investigation. In response to criticism over the handling of the case, he said it would be reviewed by national and international organizations.

The governor warned in early March that security conditions in Jalisco were going to get worse. “Complicated days are coming, I won’t lie to you. The wave of violence isn’t going to end . . .” Sandoval said.

National Security Commissioner Renato Sales said in an interview this morning on Foro TV that the the current situation dates back to divisions that began within the New Generation Cartel a year ago.

The formation of splinter groups has led to increased homicides, principally in Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque, Zapopan and Tonalá, he said.

Mexico City archbishop and cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes said at a mass yesterday that the murder of the three students is ” a drama that deeply distresses us as a country,” adding that the crime “should worry all of society.”

