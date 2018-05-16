5.2-magnitude tremor felt in seven states but no damage reported

There have been no reports of damage after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck this morning with an epicenter 24 kilometers south of Arcelia, Guerrero.

Governor Héctor Astudillo described the tremor recorded at 9:20am as being of “moderate intensity,” but preliminary reports indicated no damage.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, triggering the seismic alarms. Mayor José Ramón Amieva also said no damage had been reported.

Officials said transportation systems were operating normally.

The tremor was felt in five other states — Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Morelos, state of México and Michoacán — but no damages have been reported in any.

Source: Milenio (sp), Expansión (sp)