5 killed when truck loses race with train

Ten people were killed in five accidents involving trains this morning, five of them after a truck lost a race against a freight train in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

The victims were among 15 people riding in a pickup truck whose driver attempted to reach a level crossing before the train early this morning on the Libramiento Sur highway.

Civil Protection unit and fire department officials said occupants of the truck were sent flying by the collision. Four women and a child were killed and six children and four adults were injured.

They were reported to be in serious condition after they were transferred to the Lagos de Moreno Regional Hospital.

Authorities have yet to determine who was driving the truck at the time.

In another accident early this morning, five members of a family lost their lives when the last car of a freight train smashed into their house after it derailed on the nearby tracks in Ecatepec, state of México.

The victims were two adults and their three children. A 12-year-old boy was injured.

Another three accidents were reported this morning in which drivers were racing trains to a crossing and lost.

Two of the accidents were in Jalisco. The driver of a Nissan pickup was injured when it was truck by a train in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, while the driver of a freight truck fled the scene after a collision in El Salto.

Three people were hurt in Durango when a pickup and a train collided in the municipality of Gómez Palacio.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)