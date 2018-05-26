50 dance groups in Mexico City for Danzón festival

Fifty danzón dance groups from across Mexico are in Mexico City for a dance festival that bridges generations and keeps the Cuban rhythm alive.

Organized by the Mexico City Secretariat of Culture, the ¡Vale! Bailar danzón festival is designed to introduce long-time dancers and lovers of the popular musical genre and dance with younger generations and the general public.

The slow and formal partner dance originated in Cuba but came to Mexico through the state of Veracruz because of the strong Cuban influence in the region, according to Wikipedia. It subsequently flourished in Mexico City where it has survived longer than in Cuba.

It also became very popular in Oaxaca city, where some famous danzones were composed by local musicians.

Renowned danzoneras, the groups dedicated to playing classic and iconic danzón pieces, arrived in the capital on Thursday and will entertain audiences until tomorrow.

The dancers themselves come from 50 dance groups, some as small as a single couple, from the states of Baja California, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Mexico City.

It is the dancers who have kept danzón alive in Mexico, and their enjoyment of the Afro-Cuban rhythm has been passed down to younger generations.

The festival’s closing event will take place tomorrow in the National Museum of Popular Culture in the southern borough of Coyoacán.

