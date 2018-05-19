DHL will open 100 new outlets in Mexico this year

DHL has been growing at nearly 7% annually in Mexico for the past six years.

The German logistics company DHL plans to finish 2018 with 100 new outlets in Mexico, where average annual growth has been almost 7% for the last eight years.

Latin America CEO Mike Parra, who was in Monterrey, Nuevo León, this week to open a new US $10.7-million distribution center, told the newspaper El Financiero the company has invested $260 million in Mexico since 2012 and will continue to invest.

“Mexico is an extremely important country for DHL. We are in 220 countries and Mexico is ranked among the top 10,” he said.

Two years ago, DHL had 4,000 employees in the country; today it has 6,000.

Parra said the company has “a golden triangle” whose points are Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, which represents 60% of its total Mexico volume.

In Monterrey alone, he said, DHL has 22,000 clients with accounts, and provides service to half a million more.

But the company’s DNA, Parra said, is not domestic business but providing connections to 220 countries. A large part of its business in Monterrey is driven by the industrial boom fueled by the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is creating strong growth in international shipping.

“We see a Mexico that will continue to prosper, where e-commerce is just beginning . . . .”

