6.3 earthquake strikes in Sea of Cortés

No casualties and only minor damage from the quake, 76 kilometers north of Loreto

A 6.3-magnitude quake struck in the Sea of Cortés this morning, causing minor damage to two schools but causing neither injury nor loss of life.

The National Seismological Service said the quake struck at 10:17am CT with an epicenter 76 kilometers north of Loreto in Baja California Sur.

The earthquake was followed by 11 aftershocks up until 11:30am.

Baja California Sur Governor Carlos Mendoza Davis said via Twitter there were damages to two elementary schools, one in Santa Rosalía and the other in Loreto. Some schools in the state were evacuated, while office workers in towns in Sinaloa fled to the streets due to the severity of the quake.

The Sea of Cortés is a seismic zone, where an average of 18 earthquakes strike every year.

There was no tsunami alert issued, but smaller aftershocks are expected.

Source: Zeta Tijuana (sp), Colectivo Pericú (sp)