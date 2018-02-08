6 new municipalities on list of most violent

Violence not only reached new levels last year it reached communities that used to be more peaceful, according to a study by a citizens’ group.

The 2017 Municipal Violence Index, compiled by the Citizens’ Council on Public Security and Criminal Justice, put Tecomán and Manzanillo, both in Colima, at the head of the list of the top 20 most violent municipalities.

It was the first time that either has appeared in the top 20.

Next up were the Guerrero municipalities of Chilapa and Acapulco and the Baja California municipalities of Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito.

The rest of the list includes cities in the states of Baja California Sur, Michoacán, Sinaloa, México, Zacatecas, Tabasco and Tamaulipas.

The president of the non-governmental organization told a press conference that 2017 saw a reconfiguration of the 20 municipalities with the highest number of intentional homicides in the country.

José Antonio Ortega Sánchez said the homicide rate in Tecomán in 2017 was the highest in Mexico at 172 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Tecomán obtained 103.3 points on the index, the highest ever recorded by the NGO since it started to keep records in 2012, and way above the 2017 national average of 23.4.

It paints a worrisome picture for the small Pacific coast state because the state capital, also named Colima, also joined the list for the first time.

There was a similar story in Zacatecas: three municipalities, including Zacatecas (the capital), Fresnillo and Guadalupe, made their debut on the list.

Ortega said the spike in violence in the 20 municipalities can be explained by territorial wars between several organized crime gangs, all vying to control drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Following is the complete list:

1. Tecomán, Colima; 2. Manzanillo, Colima; 3. Chilapa, Guerrero; 4. Acapulco, Guerrero; 5. Tijuana, Baja California; 6. Playas de Rosarito, Baja California; 7. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur; 8. Apatzingán, Michoacán; 9. Chilpancingo, Guerrero; 10. Navolato, Sinaloa; 11. Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; 12. Colima, Colima; 13. Iguala, Guerrero; 14. Tlalnepantla, México; 15. Zacatecas, Zacatecas; 16. La Paz, Baja California Sur; 17. Fresnillo, Zacatecas; 18. Guadalupe, Zacatecas; 19. Centro, Tabasco; 20. Victoria, Tamaulipas.

Source: El Universal (sp)

