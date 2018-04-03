8 civilians, 1 officer killed in Jalisco clash

A confrontation between armed civilians and police left nine people dead Sunday in Jalostotitlán, Jalisco.

When a routine police patrol came across armed men aboard two pickup trucks at about midnight, the latter opened fire, said the state prosecutor’s office.

Police took cover behind five patrol cars and held off their attackers for over half an ahour while they awaited reinforcements from the neighboring municipality of Tonalá.

Once they arrived, the battle continued for another hour, by which time eight civilians and a 62-year-old municipal police officer were dead.

Three other police were injured, one of them seriously.

More than 1,100 spent shells from assault rifles were collected from the scene of the gunfight, in which nine private vehicles parked on the street were damaged as well as police vehicles.

