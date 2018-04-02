8 people dead after Veracruz prison riot

Six of the dead were police officers who were asphyxiated by smoke

Six police officers, a prisoner and an unidentified man are dead after a prison riot in Veracruz Saturday night, according to state authorities.

In a statement, the Veracruz government said that state and municipal police went into the La Toma prison in Amatlán de los Reyes to reestablish order and relocate four “highly dangerous” prisoners to a maximum-security federal prison after a riot broke out at 10:00pm.

“. . . When [the police] entered, they were repelled by inmates who had taken possession of carpentry tools and set mattresses alight,” the statement said.

Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares said yesterday that “the six [deceased] police officers were attacked and enclosed in an area with no exit.”

“The inmates started a fire, and with the smoke, they caused the asphyxiation and death of the six police officers,” he explained.

Seven people died at the scene; a prisoner died today in hospital from a head injury.

A further 22 people — 15 police and seven inmates — were injured in the violent outbreak and taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the hospitalized police officers is reportedly in a serious condition as are two inmates. It was 6:00am Sunday before police managed to restore order to the correctional facility.

Anxious family members gathered outside the prison yesterday, demanding news of their loved ones and to know what had happened.

Riots in Mexico’s old and often overcrowded prisons are relatively frequent. A riot at a Nuevo León penitentiary left 16 inmates dead in October, while 49 prisoners were killed in a Monterrey prison riot in February 2016.

