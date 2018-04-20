Hilton, Marriott plan to open 99 new hotels over next two years

The Hilton and Marriott hotel brands have committed to opening 99 new hotels in Mexico over the next two years, the federal tourism secretary said yesterday after meeting with the companies’ CEOs.

Enrique de la Madrid told the newspaper Milenio that he was informed that Hilton would open 44 properties and Marriott would add 55 hotels to its existing portfolio.

Marriott already owns 77 hotels in Mexico under its Courtyard, JW Marriott and The Ritz-Carlton Brands, while Hilton owns 55.

The meetings were held during the World Trade and Tourism Council’s Global Summit 2018, which concluded yesterday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

De la Madrid didn’t specify the exact location of the new projects but explained that there were plans to open hotels in beach areas and medium-sized cities as well as the country’s largest cities such as Mexico City and Guadalajara.

The secretary also met with the CEO of Hyatt, who he said committed to an investment of US $700 million in Mexico as part of the company’s expansion plans, without revealing any further details.

De la Madrid also made a veiled attack on leading presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has threatened to scrap the new Mexico City International Airport project and make use of an air force base for commercial purposes in addition to the existing airport.

In Buenos Aires the tourism secretary met with the CEO of Dubai’s two international airports, Paul Griffiths.

He told Milenio that the latter assured him “it’s better to have one large airport than two small ones.”

“I like to ask those who know, not those who think they know . . . what is better, one or two airports and as simple as that he told me that one large one is better than two small ones because of the economies of scale, efficiencies, things that some of us have said even though we’re not directors of airports,” he said.

De la Madrid said the new airport was key to ensuring that Mexico’s tourism industry continues to grow, adding that every state in the country has tourism potential. He also said new pueblos mágicos, or magic towns, will be announced in the coming months.

Almost 40 million international tourists came to Mexico last year, likely making Mexico the world’s sixth most popular destination.

Source: Milenio (sp)