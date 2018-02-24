Abandoned migrants freed from trailer

A journey north by 103 undocumented Central American migrants was cut short yesterday after they were abandoned inside a locked trailer by their smugglers.

The trailer was left on the side of a highway near Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas — about 10 kilometers from the United States border — where it remained abandoned for over 12 hours.

During a routine patrol, Army personnel heard shouts coming from inside the vehicle.

Inside, soldiers found 67 adults and 36 minors, 12 of whom were traveling north unaccompanied. Some of the travelers were starting to show signs of dehydration and asphyxiation at the time of their rescue.

Staff from the National Immigration Institute (INM) provided food, water and medication to 91 Honduras nationals, seven from Guatemala and five from El Salvador.

Child Protection officials took the 36 minors into custody, transferring the 12 who were unaccompanied to the DIF family services agency.

Source: Milenio (sp)