Acapulco projects are close to completion

Airport terminal building, highway bypass are two months from being finished

Two public infrastructure projects are advancing in the resort city of Acapulco.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new airport terminal building and a highway bypass costing 4.07 billion pesos (US $217 million) are slated to be completed in two months’ time.

Both projects were visited yesterday by Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores and the head of the federal Secretariat of Communications and Transportation, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza.

The new terminal building at the General Juan N. Álvarez International Airport, representing an investment of 615 million pesos, was described by Ruiz as a “world-class terminal, one the beautiful port of Acapulco deserves.”

Built to withstand both earthquakes and hurricanes, the 19,000-square-meter building will have a 3,600-square-meter departure lounge, six boarding gates, six self-check-in kiosks and 34 check-in service counters, among other amenities.

Given the thousands of national and international tourists that visit the destination every year, local and federal authorities expect that the new terminal will have a direct and positive impact on the city.

During their visit to the 3.45-billion-peso bypass, officials were informed that 21 kilometers of highway are being built, along with work on the La Venta toll booths, on the exit to Bajos del Ejido.

Once the bypass project is complete, travel times in and out of the western side of Acapulco will be reduced from 38 to 11 minutes, greatly reducing travel costs while at the same time providing motorists increased efficiency and security.

The bypass will contribute to the productive, environmental and social development of that region of the state, officials said.

Source: El Universal (sp)

Share +1 Shares 0