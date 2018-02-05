Actor offers reward in dog’s cruel death

The animal had been beaten and left hanging from a tree in Mexico City

The discovery last week of a dog hanging by the neck from a tree has triggered the offering of a US $5,000 reward for information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog was found on the median of busy Churubusco avenue in south Mexico City but authorities determined that the animal had not died of asphyxia but of various injuries.

The dog’s spine, rib cage, liver, spleen, lungs, jaw and teeth were injured by a series of blows, explained an official at the Mexico City Attorney General’s office (PGJ).

The PGJ said security cameras located in the vicinity might offer a clue about the identity of the perpetrator, who could spend up to six years in jail.

The male dog was estimated to be four years old.

Actor Raúl Julia Levy this week offered a $5,000 reward via Twitter for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

He later announced he had hired a firm of private investigators that will collaborate with authorities in their inquiries.

The actor claimed that Mexico “ranked third in the world in brutality against non-human persons.”

The actor and animal rights activist is the son of Puerto Rican actor Raúl Julia, who starred in two movies inspired by the Addams Family television series. He too was known for his activism in various causes.

Source: Milenio (sp)