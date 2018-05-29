‘They’re going to burn me alive:’ prisoner held in Chiapas funding protest

Negotiations over money for a Chiapas municipality escalated two weeks ago when the husband of a municipal official was kidnapped. Now his captors have threatened to burn him alive.

Residents of the Tzotzil community of Los Plátanos in the municipality of El Bosque are demanding that Mayor Martín Gómez Díaz release 18 million pesos (US $910,000) which had been allocated to a municipal development committee.

To demonstrate they were serious, on May 13 they apprehended Ramiro González Patishtán, husband of official Herminda López Pérez. González has been held prisoner since.

Yesterday, his captors released a a video showing González tied hands held high, almost hanging from a post, and pleading with state Governor Manuel Velasco Coello to intervene in the release of the municipal funds.

” . . . I can’t resist much longer, I’ve been 15 days here . . . the people of Los Plátanos tell me that if the payment is not made within a day, they are going to burn me alive,” he declared.

González’s captors later said that the video was released after communication with Mayor Gómez had been interrupted for several days.

The Velasco administration issued a statement holding Gómez responsible for releasing the funds.

The situation remains at an impasse: as González waits to hear his fate, the municipal government has remained silent.

