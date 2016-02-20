Bachman with his family: not going back south. Bachman with his family: not going back south.
After 8 months in jail, American won’t return

Corruption, betrayal led to a Nayarit prison for U.S. businessman

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, February 20, 2016

An American businessman who was jailed for more than eight months in Nayarit said he won’t be returning to Mexico any time soon despite his 20 years in business here.

Entrepreneur Troy Bachman of Brightwood, Oregon, was freed late last month after being charged with fraud in connection with the alleged non-payment of money owed to farmers by his produce export business, Fancy Fresh Farms.

On Thursday he gave an interview to Portland TV station KATU, blaming corruption and the betrayal of his employees for his arrest and legal battle. Bachman said he discovered in 2012 that some staff were stealing from him.

When he went to meet authorities in Nayarit, he was jailed and accused of not paying farmers.

“I met with them to do accountability and they had other plans for me. I wasn’t there five minutes and the police had me handcuffed. There was no warrant for my arrest. They didn’t have anything to detain me.”

He was confined to a 3.5 by 4.5-meter cell with one bed which he shared with seven others. “Those people who do not fit in a cell sleep in a hallway like sardinas all stacked up in a can. It’s pretty brutal and those people next to you aren’t good Samaritans. You know, they’re pretty heavy people.”

Bachman, who had operated four businesses in Mexico since 1994, was found not guilty in October but the prosecutor appealed, and he remained in jail.

His case wasn’t helped by the first two lawyers, whom he described as corrupt. “I probably don’t have to say it but it’s extremely corrupt,” he said of Mexico in general.

Today, Bachman says he has nothing left but was happy to be home.

“It’s just a great feeling to be back here in my cabin. I’m definitely gonna stay on this side of the border. I can tell you that. I’m not gonna be wandering off somewhere in Mexico.”

Source: KATU-TV (en)

  • Garry Montgomery

    Yet his wife is Mexican, no?

    • Geoffrey Rogg

      So what? Stupid racist comment.

      • Just what about the question is racist? I also would be concerned if his wife is Mexican and is now separated from her family.

        Why do people use derogatory terms like ‘Racist’ so often?

        • BETOXELA2015

          YES, SO WOULD I BE CONCERNED ABOUT HIS WIFE, BUT YOU ARE DEALING HERE WITH A FLATLINING TONTO THAT LIVES ALL DAY IN HIS PAJAMAS MAKING COMMENTARY REMARKS ON THE INTERNET.

        • Sharon

          How do you know her family does not live in the USA? Just because she looks Mexican does not mean she was born here, or that her family lives here. If you are so worried about her – why don’t you contact them and find out. This has nothing to do with the story. You should all feel sorry for the man who was jailed, because of a dis-honest employee.

    • MexicanWomanAreTheBest

      When I was in Mexico I wanted to marry every other Mexican woman I hung out with, they were way better then the girls in America I was dating. I am going back to teach English and I’ll be damned if I don’t meet one to settle down with, way more plesent then the dating scene where I live in America. Good for him for bringing a good woman back home, he is not the first and definitly won’t be the last 😉

      • Sharon

        Oh yeah and we have friends who have different stories to tell about how they were robbed and got taken for tons of cash, by gold diggers. No one is perfect and race or ethnic origin has nothing to do with it. This has nothing to do with the story above anyhow.

    • Sharon

      What has that got to do with the story?

  • S. Slater

    Before passing judgment, it would be real nice to hear the other side of the story. Glad Mr. Bachman is safe and back
    with his family in Oregon, in his cabin, with no drivers license or credit cards… and an employer that seemed not to be willing to assist in any way…

  • kallen

    Support Gingo rights in Mexico! This kinda stuff happens all the time. Mexicans see a gringo and they see dollar signs and they don’t care how they get it: lie, steal, cheat – doesn’t matter. I had a construction employee walk off the job and then he goes to the government and claims I fired him for no good reason. And who did the government believe? Not the gringo! We foreigners/gringos have to pay a fidiecomiso, pay the gringo price for goods and services and we’re the targets of the police and banditos. Its time gringos had rights in Mexico equivalent to the rights Mexicans have in the US.

    • It is a comment like yours that demonstrates why foreigners have problems in Mexico. Mexican Federal Labor law protects and defends workers. Employers cannot fire an employee without cause and all employees have the right to go to the Junta de Conciliacion and sue the emplyer. The Junta de Conciliacion has the obligation to defend the worker. The employer has the obligation to maintain and exhibit documentation to defend themselves. In my experience, employers from the US who are accustomed to the lax protections in the US always have labor problems in Mexico. If you want the righr to hire and fire workers for any reason you should stay in the US. The labor protections established in art 123a of the Constitution are considered human rights.

      • kallen

        Blah blah blah – you can site all the laws you want but you’re forgetting one thing….there’s no rule of law in Mexico! That’s why cartels and corrupt teachers unions run the place.

        • I am not forgetting anything. The problems you have had with Mexican labor law are because you are not compliant. I repeat my suggestion that you would be happier and safer staying in the US (unless you are black, of course).

          • kallen

            You’re obviously not listening so this conversation is over. You know, You might be happier and safer staying in Mexico…especially if Trump gets elected.

          • I didn’t realize we were having a conversation, but believe me I have heard
            it all before from US companies doing business in Mexico that expect to
            treat workers like they do in the US. By the way, I have been in Mexico
            for 30 years, I have Mexican nationality and am a licensed Mexican
            attorney. I would never live in the US. As a Mexican attorney with many
            foreign companies as clients, I deal with labor problems all the time.
            Anyone that is an employer in Mexico must comply with Mexican labor law.
            The STPS (Secretary of Labor) which is responsible for enforcing the
            law and the Junta de Conciliación where you have to respond when you are sued by a worker, is
            responsible for DEFENDING THE WORKER. Right or wrong. They, by law, must
            accept what the worker says as evidence and the burden is on the
            employer to prove otherwise by documentation. It is the employer that
            controls the documentation for labor contracts, time cards, training
            records, etc. If the worker says you didn’t pay him for overtime, you
            must demonstrate with documentation that you did. A good human resources
            department and a different management style than you would use in the
            US is necessary to prevent labor lawsuits. I have some clients that
            never have lawsuits because they have learned to work within the system and others that have 2 or 3 lawsuits per month. I
            usually am representing an employer – but most of the time they leave me
            without a legitimate defense because they cannot provide me with
            documentation to defend them, so my work is mostly negotiation. It has nothing to do with the government
            “believing” the worker over a “Gringo” – the STPS is there to defend the
            worker, they have to believe the worker over the employer.

          • Sharon

            What about in a case where a worker stole over $10,000 US from a Mexican/American couple, who own a restaurant, then said they were fired and turns around and sues the employer? What about a person who was engaged as a contractor on an occasional basis, by a Mexican – not hired – to do work, steals, quits and then sues the person? That woman had to pay 10,000 pesos and give up a vehicle. Do you think those workers are on the right side of the law? They should be jailed, not the person who gave them a job. These are real situations that friends of ours have just gone through.

            We are Canadians, and are permanent residents. This is the main reason I do not hire a maid or a gardener. A friend of ours lost her house to her maid, the maid quit after 10 years and then claimed she was never paid. First of all, who works for 10 years without being paid? That didn’t seem to matter to the court system. My friend always paid her cash, gave her gifts and food for her family at Christmas and other special occasions, gave her days off for those times, even on her birthday. No one hires a maid, has them work for 10 years and ever thinks to have an accountant make a payroll sheet. The maid won and got a nice, big very expensive house on the beach. My friend nearly went broke paying shady lawyers.

            When I have to get someone to do work for me I demand a written estimate, something that Mexicans are not familiar with, but it saves a lot of arguing when it comes time to pay. Then I demand a final bill, on which they have to sign that they have been paid. I give them a copy as well. I learned early to cover myself, so I do not have these problems. It doesn’t matter if it is Mexican or gringo.

          • If you have a criminal complaint against someone, you should make a denuncia to the Ministerio Publico – but a criminal complaint will not negate your labor obligations. I have a maid that has worked 18 years for me, I pay Social security for her, Aquinaldo and Vacations. My accountant reports her income and and emails her a statement every week as required by law. If you don’t obey the law, you open yourself up to the consequences. For example, if you hire a maid (or a gardener) and do not enroll them in Social Security (IMSS) and pay the monthly payments, that person can report you to Social Security which will charge you from the day that person starting working for you plus a 100% fine. If you are going to hire someone in Mexico, you must have a written labor contract, you must pay Social Security and Income tax for that employee, you must pay an Aguinaldo and vacations. If you don’t obey the law, you are vulnerable to fines and lawsuits. Calling them an independent contractor does not work, they are your employees unless they have an RFC and can issue digital invoices. By the way, if the “contractor” gives you a written estimate but cannot provide you with a Factura Digital sealed by SAT, that person is considered your employee and you are vulnerable to all the legal effects I mentioned, including being responsible for any accidents. Mexican labor law is different, but it is not difficult to be compliant, but if you ignore the law, you are going to get into expensive trouble sooner or later. If you are going to hire someone in Mexico, consult with your attorney or accountant.

    • Michael Ahn

      reannex mexico?

  • Herradura Plata

    “Gringos” are welcome to do business in Mexico in the expectation that they can be fleeced before eventually giving up and going home. Happens frequently. To be seen to succeed MAY lead to problems — hurt local competitors´ complaints can lead to threats, property sabotage, extornsion attempts and police harrassment.
    In any event, we don´t know what this guy MAY have done; the news ítem is blank on that. Usually there is a trigger that leads to something like this.
    Lots of “shady” foreigners show up in Mexico — fraudsters, pedophiles, useless rich-kids sent abroad by hopeless parents, and, of course, drug traffickers.

  • James Smith

    Won’t come back? The story would be if he wanted to return. What do you call a gringo who wants to open up a small business in Mexico? A fool waiting to be imprisoned.

  • AKM

    There is a back story here and more than one that I know of. We had dealings with Troy and things are not black and white. The US or Mexican governments do not leave someone in jail for no reason. We know others that were not surprised at the events that took place. A good reporter would have gathered a bit more info before airing this report. Just saying… from someone who has some incite. AKM

  • Michael

    I would not think of going down to Mexico under the circumstances
    without at least some funding to prove to the court my willingness to
    make good on the debt. Furthermore, this should have been a corporate
    issue with non payment being a civil issue. As to the comments of
    corruption, all that is true. Mexico does have rule of law but its
    enforcement is less than stellar. The authorities in Nayarit decided to
    jail Troy because a local prosecutor decided with collusion of a local
    judge that a corporate civil issue, one of insolvency, would be best solved
    by abusing their power, and therefore their oath of office, simply to please a bunch of constituents. The part of the story that really bothers me is that I did not read anywhere about those poor being paid. Troy clearly avoided some very necessary measures to assure the integrity of his business. He needed a better accounting team, preferably and outside team from Nayarit with a powerful auditing firm from the DF. He could have caught and pressed charges against any employees diverting payments from the farmers. Does he lose some money? Yes. Does he thus show his employees and suppliers that he means business and that he will hold anyone accountable for fraud (and not be held accountable for someone else’s fraud). As AKM said, there is backstory. It sounds like Troy cut corners instead of doing his due diligence.

