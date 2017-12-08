Alleged gang leader promised revenge

Vow was made during incident in which six members of his family were killed

A gang boss involved in a deadly shootout with police that left six members of his family dead vowed to avenge their deaths while the violent confrontation was taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every drop of blood shed by my family will be a liter of blood shed by yours,” José Valdez Chapa allegedly warned police during the showdown that led to his capture in Temixco, Morelos, on November 30.

The newspaper Milenio reported today that the suspected drug lord known by his alias “El Señor de la V” made the threat to officers while he held a minor in one arm and held up a cell phone in his hand.

Audio recorded during the two-hour-long face-off was presented by the legal defense for seven people arrested in relation to the raid — including Valdez — in a preliminary hearing held last Saturday.

Defense lawyer Juan Manuel Cuéllar argued that police used excessive force in their attempt to take Valdez and other alleged criminals into custody.

According to intelligence reports seen by Milenio, 40 officers and 10 police vehicles were involved in the operation that was reportedly conducted after a tip-off that kidnappers were hiding out at the address.

Officers eventually managed to subdue and arrest Valdez but not before his wife, mother, two of his children, a niece and another family member had been killed in crossfire during the shootout that took place at his home near the state capital Cuernavaca. One of the deceased was a one-year-old infant, another an adolescent.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the family’s lawyer disputes that the victims were killed in crossfire, claiming instead that police had attacked them directly and that their bodies showed signs of having been given a coup de grâce or final blow.

The state Attorney General denies the account, saying there is no proof for that version of events.

The judge released Valdez because of insufficient evidence against him, dismissing that presented by Morelos authorities because there were inconsistencies in police reports about the incident.

However, the decision to release Valdez from custody is surprising given that he has previously been detained twice for firearms offenses. In May 2007, he was arrested but subsequently freed for violating the federal Firearms and Explosives Law and in January this year he was again arrested and released for the same crime.

In addition, state security commissioner Jesús Capella Ibarra says that Valdez is also implicated in the homicide of a police officer in December 2015 and, according to official reports, is behind waves of violence that have plagued the Morelos municipalities of Cuernavaca and Jiutepec.

Earlier reports based on information provided by Morelos authorities said that Valdez was a member of the Cartel del Sur but now the state’s public security commission says that he has links to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which has an alliance with the Guerrero Unidos drug cartel and another criminal group called Los Linos.

The 42-year-old, originally from the southern state of Guerrero, is believed to be a producer and exporter of opium poppies, a cocaine distributor and responsible for executions and disappearances. However, when he has spoken to authorities Valdez has always maintained he is a car salesman.

Among other audio evidence presented by the defense team and reported today by the newspaper El Universal are pleas made by victims to police, in which more time is requested to give themselves up. The audio was allegedly recorded shortly after police arrived at the Temixco address in the early hours of November 30.

In three telephone conversations the voice of an adolescent identified as Carlos “N” can be heard asking for a reprieve of “some minutes” because they were changing the clothes or the diaper of a child.

The evidence contradicts the official version of events given by the police, who say they returned fire only after they were first shot at by people inside the house.

In another recording, Carlos is heard saying, “they’re assholes, they’re going to kill us.” The voice of Valdez’s daughter-in-law, who was also detained by police, can also be heard in the recordings.

However, the audio evidence was dismissed by the judge hearing the case because telephone call records did not accompany the recordings.

State lawmaker Hortensia Figueroa has called on state prosecutors to demand the intervention of the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) given the contradictions that have come up.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp), Animal Político (sp)