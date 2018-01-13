Alleged members of the armed wing of the Juárez Cartel. Alleged members of the armed wing of the Juárez Cartel.
Alleged gangsters got instructions from cop

Juárez Cartel hitmen said they were sent to Chihuahua to take out rivals

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, January 13, 2018

Police in Chihuahua state yesterday arrested 10 alleged gang members who were evidently receiving instructions from an officer in the municipal police force.

A joint investigation by federal and local security organizations located and arrested the alleged gangsters, believed to be members of La Línea, the armed wing of the Juárez Cartel.

The state Attorney General’s office (FGE) reported that the suspects had been sent to the city of Chihuahua from Ciudad Juárez with instructions to take out members of rival gangs.

Three of the men were in charge of logistics, keeping tabs on their targets and providing the other seven with guns and vehicles.

The men told authorities they were under direct orders from the leader of La Línea, a person only identified by the nickname “La Inge,” and to have been receiving instructions from a member of the Chihuahua police.

That individual, continued the FGE, “has been identified and will be arrested shortly.”

In a separate operation, the FGE reported that a special anti-kidnapping police unit arrested a man known as René “El Doctor” Romero, who was allegedly responsible for about 20 high-profile kidnappings in Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana, Baja California.

Romero operated between 2009 and 2011, and usually targeted local businessmen, physicians and customs officials.

Through their investigations into the kidnapper’s activities, local authorities have concluded that Romero was headquartered in the Oasis Revolución neighborhood, and led four different gangs.

The arrest followed a warrant issued in 2009 in relation to a kidnapping that year in Ciudad Juárez.

Source: Reforma (sp)

  • Pogo

    How does blacking out the eyes of these accused, with a thin strip drawn horizontally, disguise their identities? I’ve noticed that the Mexican newspapers still do that. Is it done out of a requirement, and done in that manner intentionally to allow us to identify them?

    • Pat

      It’s because of the “alleged” crimes they committed. They are also not identified by last name. It’s only fair because they are only accused and not found guilty yet. Of course, we know they are bad guys.

  • WestCoastHwy

    Need to repeat my comment here, “I just came to realize that Mexico’s equal employment opportunities
    include numerous positions for organized crime. These positions always
    have constant openings and need to be filled including the famous head
    of the Sinaloa Cartel. Then there are the intermediate positions the are
    only semi-illegal like logistics as one trip is legal the next or
    returning trip is illegal or via a versa. Furthermore, there are the
    political positions that are elected but then these elected official
    hire or contract with criminals and increase the need to for more
    criminals. So I can say that Mexican equal employment opportunities are
    the root of Mexico’ insecurity!”

  • CensorSheep

    “Alleged gangsters” LOL

