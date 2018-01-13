Alleged gangsters got instructions from cop

Juárez Cartel hitmen said they were sent to Chihuahua to take out rivals

Police in Chihuahua state yesterday arrested 10 alleged gang members who were evidently receiving instructions from an officer in the municipal police force.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint investigation by federal and local security organizations located and arrested the alleged gangsters, believed to be members of La Línea, the armed wing of the Juárez Cartel.

The state Attorney General’s office (FGE) reported that the suspects had been sent to the city of Chihuahua from Ciudad Juárez with instructions to take out members of rival gangs.

Three of the men were in charge of logistics, keeping tabs on their targets and providing the other seven with guns and vehicles.

The men told authorities they were under direct orders from the leader of La Línea, a person only identified by the nickname “La Inge,” and to have been receiving instructions from a member of the Chihuahua police.

That individual, continued the FGE, “has been identified and will be arrested shortly.”

In a separate operation, the FGE reported that a special anti-kidnapping police unit arrested a man known as René “El Doctor” Romero, who was allegedly responsible for about 20 high-profile kidnappings in Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana, Baja California.

Romero operated between 2009 and 2011, and usually targeted local businessmen, physicians and customs officials.

Through their investigations into the kidnapper’s activities, local authorities have concluded that Romero was headquartered in the Oasis Revolución neighborhood, and led four different gangs.

The arrest followed a warrant issued in 2009 in relation to a kidnapping that year in Ciudad Juárez.

Source: Reforma (sp)