American announces Dallas-Oaxaca route

The new non-stop service will begin operating in December

American Airlines has opened a new route between the city of Oaxaca and Dallas, Texas.

The state’s tourism secretary announced that the non-stop flights will begin December 19. Ticket sales will open April 2.

Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos said the state continues to be one of the favorite destinations for tourists from the U.S., and that flights during the current Easter Week vacation period are sold out.

He said that tourist numbers are up by 3% compared to last year’s figures, and that more than 105,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Oaxaca city, Huatulco and Puerto Escondido, generating revenues of over US $70.8 million.

Optimism over the prospects for tourism is bringing new investment to the state, Rivera said.

On the coast, US $165 million is to be invested in hotel infrastructure in Huatulco, while in Puerto Escondido three new hotels represent an investment of $100 million.

Oaxaca city will have a new worldwide chain hotel in its downtown area with the soon-to-be-announced opening of a 140-room Fiesta Americana resort, a $27.2-million investment.

Source: Milenio (sp)

