A murder scene yesterday in Los Cabos.
News

Another bloody week in Baja California Sur

There were 35 homicides, mainly in Los Cabos and La Paz

Mexico News Daily | Monday, November 20, 2017

The violence continues in the state of Baja California Sur: 35 people were killed during the last week, most in La Paz and Los Cabos.

Yesterday morning the bullet-riddled body of a security official was found in a vehicle in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood in Los Cabos after residents reported hearing gunfire.

Fernando Rojas was a 24-year veteran of the local ministerial police and most recently assigned to the C4 (integrated command, control, communications and computer) security force.

He was one of seven murder victims yesterday: five were killed in a gun battle last night in the El Zacatal neighborhood of San José del Cabo, and another was gunned down two hours earlier near the city’s Telmex office.

On Tuesday, state boxing medalist Ángel Nery found himself in the midst of a gunfight, also in El Zacatal, and died in the crossfire.

Two days later a dismembered corpse was located near a preparatory school in the Las Garzas neighborhood. The day before residents had reported that a man had been kidnapped in the vicinity of the Attorney General’s headquarters.

Thursday closed with a total of six homicides.

The following day there were four more while on Saturday seven individuals were executed.

Fifteen of the week’s homicides were committed in La Paz, 19 in Los Cabos and one in the northern municipality of Mulegé.

Interior Secretary Álvaro de la Peña Angulo acknowledged in a public statement that violence has indeed spiked in Baja California Sur, quoting data from the state Attorney General’s office that indicated that between May and November there were 376 homicides, 123 of which took place in October alone.

De la Peña said 76 firearms, 110 magazines, 1,954 cartridges and two fragmentation grenades have been seized by C4 since May, along with 94,000 hits of marijuana, 37,809 of crystal methamphetamine and 822 packages of cocaine, the equivalent of more than 20 million hits.

Source: El Universal (sp), Colectivo Pericú (sp), El Sudcaliforniano (sp)

  • Mason

    Say good bye to tourism.

    • Ulev

      Once this story makes it across the border…Yes it will…..

      • BB

        Why? Were there tourists involved?

        • DreadFool

          just the 18 year old French girl raped and robbed …

          • beckybeckenridge

            Yes, the kinda stuff never goes on here

        • Mason

          yeah, don’t worry, nothing to see.. Just buy another ticket, hotel, car,…

  • DreadFool

    good thing many kids graduate as accountants, someone has to keep track of mayhem, pues.

    • Mason

      Or cook the numbers so the crime rate can be “lower then the ____”

  • Mike S

    That should bring rent prices down for expats. Government can’t control this problem, Maybe it’s time for the whole tourist industry in Cabo and Baja Sur and all the property owners to pass a tax and hire private police to take on the cartel criminals. Otherwise, an awful lot of money is going to be lost and an awful lot of jobs are going to disappear.

    • beckybeckenridge

      More shot in Chicago, over 700 already…. don’t see the rent going down there

      • Mike S

        Rents are always cheaper in high crime neighborhoods. Tourism and expat destinations are very sensitive to violent crime areas even if North Americans are not yet being targeted. It’s in the early stages in Baja Sur and it should be confronted now before it gets a strong hold. TJ used to be a fun destination but its tourism is gone. I’ve been going to Baja Sur since the early 70s. It is a magical place and it’s so sad to see this depravity creeping in. It all starts with out-of-control hard drug use in the US and guns and money flowing south. Mexico just facilitates what US Big Pharma and our criminal justice system exacerbates. Unless the US and Mexico become close co-operative partners solving this problem, it’s not going away on either side of the border. Once organized crime gets fully entrenched, it is very hard to eradicate. Trump will only make it worse…for whom the bell tolls…

        • beckybeckenridge

          I’ve owned a home in Baja Norte for over 15 years… only 3 murders up to date-during those 15 years… 2 – 1 committed by a Canadian and one by a U.S. citizen… The third, was a dispute over a fish… a FISH!

          If you’re worried about your safety there are many places in the US that are far more dangerous than my sleepy little Mexican fishing village. LA is now North America’s largest poorest (crime ridden) city- good luck with that!? Cities like Detroit, Baltimore, and Chicago are falling apart at the seams, the commonality among these cities is obvious!

          • Mike S

            I have been going to Mx for 55 years and have visited at least 20 of its 32 states. I’ve spent lots of time in Baja north and south. We all read about the bloody cartel drug wars spawned by the $40 billion a year drug addictions of Americans. Most of those addictions to opiods start with prescription drugs but that’s another story. I would say 85% of Mx is safer than the US and the 15% of the bad areas that are not are easily identifiable and avoidable. Drug cartels & organized crime do not target gringo retirees or tourists (not to say that petty theft is not a problem in all poorer countries). Despite Trump fanning the flames of bigotry against Mexicans here are the real numbers according to the state department and FBI.

            Last year 27 million Americans were in Mexico as tourists, retiree ex-pats, or on business. In 2016, a total of 75 US citizens were victims of homicide in Mexico according to our state department. Illegal activities (drugs) were suspected in 50 of those deaths. So 25 Americans were killed most likely from robberies, bad business deals, and love/jealousy motivations. Most of those were US citizens of Mexican-American decent with family ties in Mexico. So the murder rate per 100,000 population for gringo tourists and retirees is far far lower than every state, city, and village in the US !!! It is virtually infinitesimal. If you are not involved in illegal activities, chances of encountering violent crime in Mx is equal to getting struck by lighting 3 times at the same place the same day !

        • beckybeckenridge

          oh, my mistake- I was going by the UN & FBI data sets of murders by 100,000 in population… at 21 per 100,000 Mexico is very high but lower than 7 US cities- mostly (actually all) democrat strongholds for decades….

        • beckybeckenridge

          Oh yeah, the bell tolls for democrat BS

        • beckybeckenridge

          Chicago had the most homicides — 488 in 2015 — this year over 700 already; far more than the 352 in New York City, which has three times as many people. Baltimore had the largest increase — 133 more than 2014 — and the second-highest rate in 2015, after St. Louis, which had 59 homicides per 100,000 residents. OH HOLY CRAP -Mexico 21 , Saint Louis 59… although I graduated from a liberal university; 21 seems like a whole lot less than 59 ??? please help me understand my brilliant progressive sage…

      • PJ

        Not true, Becky. Less than 600 so far. Nice try, but thinking people see through it.

        There are cities in Mexico where 500 murders every two months are approached. Chicago is at 573 for the YEAR. Through October 31, 2017, Tijuana had 1,451, obliterating its former record of 900 SET LAST YEAR.

    • Russell Blake

      Well, perhaps rent will drop for expats, but so will property values, and it tends to be property values that sustain interest in a tourist destination like Cabo, not cheap rents. Detroit has really cheap rents, and so does Ciudad Juarez, but its property market is dead, which is the driver of prosperity, not $200 per month off one’s rent. Bluntly, as several gangs duke it out for control of the Los Cabos and La Paz plaza, nobody wins. Tourists will begin thinking of safer destinations – they don’t have to worry about being hit by a stray AK round in Maui, as an example. While it’s true that the violence is largely contained in the barrios, it’s leaking into more touristy areas, which is inevitable. A 2500 peso a week hired cartel killer who came over on the ferry and was handed an AK isn’t going to make distinctions between an area with hotels and rental cars, and a slum. He’s just going to shoot his target wherever he can. Three were just shot on Monday at a seafood restaurant in La Playita, across the street from a big tourist hotel, and footsteps from a really expensive expat community. How long until that affects property values, appetites for risk, and tourism in general?

      This is bad for everyone.

  • Donna Mace Imbert

    Where exactly is the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood??

  • kallen

    “Interior Secretary….acknowledged in a public statement that violence has indeed spiked” – whew, these guys are sharp; can’t get anything by them!

  • Pesobill

    Another reason not to vacation or live there ..

    • BB

      So don’t vacation or live anywhere in NYC?

