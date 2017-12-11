Another case of meth in soft drink in Baja

Just as a warning about drug-laced soft drinks was lifted in Baja California, another victim turned up in hospital after drinking Manzanita Sol that was found to contain methamphetamine.

It was in late September when alerts were issued in both Mexico and the United States after seven residents of Mexicali were intoxicated with meth-laced 7Up. One of them died.

The warning about the consumption of 7U was lifted last Thursday by the Baja California State Commission for Protection Against Health Risks.

A few hours later, a 16-year-old girl was admitted to a Mexicali hospital when she became ill after drinking the Manzanita Sol she had bought in a small convenience store in the city’s Villa Colonia neighborhood.

She noted a strange flavor and immediately said she felt unwell. An antidoping test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the girl’s blood.

The teenager’s parents have filed a formal complaint before the state Attorney General’s office.

The Health Secretariat and the health risk protection agency have sent out personnel to help the Attorney General’s office look for more tainted soda, while the federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks has issued a warning recommending against the further distribution of Manzanita Sol in the area.

This is the third occasion on which meth-laced drinks have been found in popular brands. Authorities detected the drug in bottles of energy drinks last year.

The popularity of methamphetamine among drug users on both sides of the border appears to be increasing. The federal Secretariat of Public Security reported that it seized close to 7.2 million doses of the drug in 2016. Between January and October, that figure leaped to just over 8.8 million doses.

In the United States, the Customs and Border Protection agency has documented a 38% increase in seized meth so far this year.

It says drug smugglers have attempted to smuggle methamphetamine concealed in shampoo and other toiletry bottles.

Source: El Universal (sp)