Arrest made in murder of US tourist in Ixtapa

Police have arrested a man in relation to the homicide of Douglas Bradley, a United States citizen who was shot and killed in Ixtapa, Guerrero, on December 28.

State Attorney General Xavier Olea told a press conference yesterday the suspect was apprehended Zihuatanejo and fit the description of the killer given by a witness to the murder.

Bradley, a 49-year-old Tijuana resident who worked as an administrative services director at the city of Imperial Beach in California, was murdered following an argument with a sex worker he had met in a bar, Olea said.

After contracting the services of a woman called África or Keila, the pair left the 40-20 bar but, according to Olea, an altercation followed after Bradley accused the woman of stealing money from him.

Bradley returned to the bar where he reported the robbery and demanded his money back.

Several altercations with bar staff and customers ensued, after which Bradley left again. However, an armed man caught up with the surf-loving tourist and subsequently shot him with a .45-caliber handgun from a distance of between three and four meters.

The alleged murderer has been identified as Isidro N., a man also known by the alias “El Chiro.”

Family members of the deceased recovered Bradley’s body Thursday from a Zihuatanejo funeral parlor that was functioning as a government morgue.

State security spokesman Roberto Álvarez last week told reporters that Bradley had possibly taken drugs prior to his death, an allegation that sparked a rebuke from Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

But Olea clarified that autopsy results only confirmed that Bradley had consumed alcohol before he was murdered.

