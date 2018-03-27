Arsenic contamination well over safe levels

But little is being done to remove it from water in Hidalgo mining community

Arsenic levels in the water supply of a mining community in Hidalgo are almost 100 times higher than World Health Organization (WHO) recommended guidelines, according to laboratory analysis.

But despite the serious risks to human health and the fact that the initial discovery that the water was contaminated was made more than 25 years ago, little has been done about it.

The newspaper El Universal collected three water samples from Zimapán, a municipality located in the state’s Sierra Gorda that is known internationally because scientist Andrés Manuel del Río discovered vanadium there in 1801.

Lab results from the first sample, collected from a well that supplies water to the municipal seat, revealed arsenic content of 0.940 milligrams per liter, or 94 times higher than the recommended safe level.

The second sample came from the same well but underwent treatment at the town’s water plant before testing, supposedly to remove the arsenic.

It contained 0.719 milligrams of arsenic per liter, slightly less than the untreated sample but still well above safe levels.

When the same water reaches residents’ homes, up to 0.377 milligrams of arsenic per liter remain, testing on the third sample showed. Elevated levels of lead are also common.

The natural composition of the area’s soil causes the heavy metal contamination although water from a different Zimapán well registered negligible arsenic levels and was deemed safe for human consumption.

But residents say they cannot choose which well supplies water to their homes.

Édgar, a 38-year-old Zimapán resident, has problems with his vision as well as white spots on the skin of his hands. He has been told that the ailments are caused by the high levels of arsenic in the water.

Doctors have also warned him that he could be susceptible to cancer. Yet he remains largely unfazed and nonchalant, as do many other residents with whom El Universal spoke.

“The dotted skin doesn’t cause me pain, it’s just unpleasant because I have to explain when someone asks me why it’s like that,” Édgar said.

But Francisco Patiño Cardona, a scientist and researcher at the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), is less sanguine.

He believes that it is criminal that nobody has attended to the water problem and called on the state Health Secretariat to intervene.

“Imagine a person consuming and using contaminated water his or her whole life . . . if someone says that there is no impact on the health of the population, he’s lying,” Patiño said.

The scientist explained that apart from the initial appearance of splotches on people’s skin, arsenic can also lead to stomach, skin, lung and bladder cancer as well as gangrene, which he described as “one of the cruelest diseases to die from.”

In response, a local health official countered that there are no scientific grounds on which to tell residents not to consume the municipal water.

However, former mayor José María Lozana, who was in office when the municipality’s new water treatment plant opened in 2011, disagrees.

He told El Universal that the water problem is real and exacerbated further because the supply also picks up rust from pipes after treatment.

He said his successor made scant use of the treatment facility, the municipality’s only means for removing heavy metals. “. . . he said it was my project and that’s why he didn’t put it to work.”

However, a new mayor took office in 2017 and is now seeking funding from international organizations to implement additional measures to remove the arsenic and other contaminants from the water supply.

Before additional action is taken and despite residents’ reluctance to recognize it, the water risk in Zimapán remains.

Source: El Universal (sp)