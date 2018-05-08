Artisanal beer makers to showcase their products in Guadalajara

At least 40 artisanal beer makers from around Mexico are expected for an annual beer festival in Guadalajara this month.

The main characteristic of the Festival Cervecero de Occidente is that it is organized by and for beermakers, said spokeswoman Vivian Avilan.

While Jalisco beer labels have always had the greatest prominence at the three previous editions of the festival, the organizers always seek to include as many producers from around the country. “One day we want to be able to have at least one representative from each state,” Avilan said.

The event gives artisanal producers one of the best opportunities to promote their products to a broader audience, and many brew special editions of their beers that will only be available during the festival.

It is also a great opportunity for the public to try new brands and beer styles. Avilan said they advise people to taste samples of all the beers before quaffing down full bottles.

Beer and food pairings will also be offered, featuring two and three-course meals.

While the main beer fest kicks off on May 18 at 3:00pm, professional and amateur beer makers will face off in a beer makers’ duel, where quality, originality, precision and style will be judged.

To be held on the two days prior to the festival, the duel gives brewers a chance to showcase their brands, as the event is endorsed and organized under the regulations of the non-profit organization Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP).

The two-day beer festival will be held at the Fiesta Guadalajara events center.

Source: Milenio (sp)