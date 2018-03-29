Artisans in Querétaro set to sell on Amazon

The products will be sold under the state-created 'Genuine Querétaro' brand

Querétaro artisans will soon be able to offer their products on Amazon, the state sustainable development secretary announced yesterday.

Marco del Prete Tercero explained that negotiations with the e-commerce giant are about to be concluded, allowing artisanal products from Querétaro to reach the global marketplace through Amazon’s Handmade microsite.

The road to Amazon started with the introduction in December of Auténtica Queretana (Genuine Querétaro), a brand created by the state government to bring together 300 artisans from 11 municipalities with a largely indigenous population.

Auténtica Queretana goes beyond the sale of handicrafts by providing the artisans with counseling, training and funding.

The program is complemented with anthropological and sociological research designed to guarantee that the creations sold through the brand are manufactured using authentic indigenous processes.

Auténtica Queretana offers pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork and leather products that are readily available in some chain stores and in markets such as the Casa Queretana de las Artesanías, located in Santiago de Querétaro, the state capital.

Del Prete remarked that the Auténtica Queretana brand is open to all those artisans who want to join. The only requirement is to take the training courses through which the quality of the products will be guaranteed.

Source: El Universal (sp)

