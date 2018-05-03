Anaya gains in two polls but AMLO holds on to commanding lead

Presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s lead over his nearest rival in the July 1 election has narrowed for the first time in months, according to two new opinion polls.

Second-place Ricardo Anaya, the candidate for the right-left coalition “For Mexico in Front,” gained four points in a poll conducted by the newspaper Reforma, closing the difference between him and the frontrunner to 18 points, four fewer than in the previous Reforma survey.

Anaya, at 39 the youngest candidate in the race, also gained ground on López Obrador in a survey taken by the polling company Parametría, which showed that only 14 points separated the two.

In the Reforma poll — the first it has conducted since the April 22 presidential debate — the Morena party leader’s support remained steady at 48%, while 30% of respondents said they would vote for Anaya.

The improved result for the former National Action Party (PAN) president comes after a strong performance in the televised debate, during which he — and the other candidates — made repeated attacks on López Obrador.

The former Mexico City mayor largely refused to be drawn into the verbal battle but still won the debate, according to 21% of those polled by Reforma, just five points fewer than the 26% who said that Anaya won.

Support for the ruling party candidate José Antonio Meade dropped one point to 17%, the poll showed, while the independents Margarita Zavala and Jaime Rodríguez also slipped slightly to have 3% and 2% backing respectively.

The survey of 1,200 voters was conducted between April 26 and 30 and stripped of the 18% of respondents who didn’t express a preference for any of the five candidates.

In the Parametría poll, López Obrador gained one point compared to its March survey to reach 39% support but Anaya jumped five points to 25%, a result that will give further credence to the latter’s claim that he is the only viable alternative to the leftist, three-time presidential aspirant.

“There is now no debate about who is in second place,” Parametría founder Francisco Abundis told the news agency Reuters, explaining that Anaya had benefited from a shift in focus away from the accusations of money laundering that have been leveled against him.

He also said that “if this trend continues, we would expect a closer election” but added that Anaya might not have enough time to catch up.

Meade again languished in third place in the Parametría poll, his support weakening by two points to 14%, while Zavala got 6% of preferences and Rodriguez got 2%.

The face-to-face poll was conducted between April 25 and 30 with 1,000 voters and had a margin of error of 3.1%.

There has been some speculation that the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) could throw its support behind Anaya in an effort to prevent López Obrador from reaching the presidency, and even suggestions that Meade could withdraw from the race in favor of his less-experienced rival.

However, Meade has repeatedly said that he will not pull out, while Anaya has played down a statement he made Friday that he was “open to build with whoever we have to build with to win this election.”

Before the two latest polls, López Obrador had maintained or increased his lead over his rivals in opinion surveys every month since December, when he already enjoyed an 11-point advantage.

On Sunday, he optimistically declared that a total victory for the mostly leftist coalition he leads was on the cards, charging that “the way we’re going” a majority in the federal Congress is also possible.

However, both new polls showed that outcome in the lower house might be a stretch, while the Parametría survey indicated that the result for the “Together We Will Make History” could be even less favorable in the Senate.

The PAN-led “For Mexico in Front” coalition garnered a combined 31% voter support and the PRI-led coalition “Everyone for Mexico” had 22% support.

According to Parametría, the make-up of the 500-seat Chamber of Deputies will be more evenly balanced, with the López Obrador-led coalition garnering 39% voter support compared to 34% who said that one of the three parties of the Anaya-led alliance would get their vote.

“Everyone for Mexico” also fared better with 26% combined support.

The same poll showed that Anaya’s alliance had an advantage over that led by López Obrador in the contest for the 128-member Senate, with a two-point advantage of 39% to 37%.

If López Obrador wins the presidency, as polls suggest he will, but doesn’t gain control of Congress his capacity to fully implement campaign proposals such as scrapping the Mexico City airport project and reviewing recently-awarded energy contracts will be diminished.

Meanwhile, as it lags in the polls with little chance of retaining office, the PRI has appointed a new president.

But René Juárez Cisneros, who replaces Enrique Ochoa Reza at the helm of the party, asserted that the change in leadership is not a sign of weakness but rather a “regrouping” that will help to deliver the presidency to Meade, who paradoxically is not an official party member.

“. . . It’s a sign that we are all consolidating the path to victory . . .” he said in a television interview.

He described Meade — who has served as a cabinet secretary across a range of portfolios in both the current PRI and the previous PAN administrations — as “the man who generates confidence and certainty to drive the nation’s destinies.”

“We are going to work tirelessly in every corner of Mexico to keep progressing and to consolidate an electoral triumph,” he added.

Until now, Meade has failed to enthuse voters and free himself of the shackles that come with being associated with a party that is deeply unpopular and severely stained by corruption scandals and rising levels of insecurity.

However, Juárez — a former governor of Guerrero and federal senator — ruled out any possibility of Meade withdrawing from the race.

“The only idea we have is to win the July 1 election [and] accompany Pepe Meade so that he is president of Mexico,” he said.

