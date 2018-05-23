At 18, Paola González is Mexico’s youngest candidate in July 1 election

An 18-year-old candidate for mayor in Jalisco, criticized for her lack of political experience, agreed. “But I don’t have experience in stealing and corruption . . . .” she replied.

González is running for mayor of Tepatitlán, Jalisco, under the banner of the three-party coalition called Together We’ll Make History. She turned 18 in September, making this election the first in which she has participated in any capacity.

González was persuaded to run by political officials who told her that young people make up 54% of the population of Tepatitlán.

González says her lack of experience in public service will be compensated by her skill at preparing herself. The political activist says she is multilingual, being proficient in French, Portuguese and English, and even knows a little Romanian and Catalan.

But her inexperience has still made her a target for other candidates.

“I’ve been confronted due to my lack of experience, but I believe that a mayor must have leadership skills and honesty above political experience. Things have to be done differently,” she said.

González has been active in leadership roles in several non-governmental organizations.

“I’ve been in politics since I was 13, joining NGOs as a volunteer,” she said. “By 15 I organized my own foundation, called Regala una sonrisa (Give the gift of a smile), and that was when I began to be fascinated by projects that help other people . . . .”

Not only that, her father has been nominated several times for mayor of Tepatitlán, and has served as local leader of the Ecological Green Party.

Source: Milenio (sp)