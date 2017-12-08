At least one death as winter storm strikes

Temperatures as low as -10 C in communities in Coahuila

The 14th cold front and the first winter storm of the season brought light snow to states in northern Mexico, indirectly causing the death of a homeless man in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

A man of about 40, identified only as José, had built a fire under the staircase of an abandoned building. He was apparently inhaling the contents of an aerosol spray can when it caught fire and exploded in his face.

In the same city a 50-year-old individual who lit a fire in his home to keep warm suffered severe burns to most of his body after his clothes caught fire. Neighbors heard screams and alerted authorities.

The snowfall caused by the first winter storm of the season was reported last night in the border states of Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas.

Emergency shelters began filling yesterday in several locations and many highways were closed by the snow.

Weekend temperatures in Coahuila were expected to drop as low as -10 C in the communities of Mesa de las Tablas, Los Oyameles and Monterreal.

The National Meteorological Service has warned that low temperatures will continue as the cold front travels south, with a high probability of snow in Coahuila and Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Source: Milenio (sp), Zócalo (sp), Debate (sp)