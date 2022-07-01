News

A serial killer who was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year gave away and sold the flesh of his victims, passing it off as pork or wild boar meat, according to accounts presented in a new documentary series.

Andrés Filomeno Mendoza Celis, a 74-year-old former resident of Atizapán, México state, was arrested in May 2021 after an investigation by a police commander whose wife was the murderer’s final victim. Mendoza, a former butcher who is originally from San Sebastián Río Dulce, Oaxaca, admitted to killing and eating numerous women over a period of decades.

Investigators have found over 4,000 bone fragments in the former home of the so-called “cannibal of Atizapán” as well as women’s belongings such as shoes, makeup, cell phones and voter IDs and notebooks filled with women’s names. The human remains are believed to have belonged to 19 victims – 17 women, one man and a child.

In a documentary series that examines the crimes committed by the serial killer, the mayor of Zimatlán, the municipality where San Sebastián Río Dulce is located, said that Mendoza used to visit his home town and would bring meat – presumably human flesh – to share with residents as well as clothes he gave to local women.

“He said it was pork,” Javier Barroso remarked in episode 3 of the Supreme Court-produced series, called Caníbal, indignación total. “The people we spoke with said that … [Mendoza] arrived from Mexico City with a cooler,” the mayor said. “They spent time together and ate the meat he brought.”

Mendoza also shared the flesh of his victims with his neighbors in Atizapán and local police officers, according to other accounts presented in the documentary series, which has screened on television this week. “It’s well known in the neighborhood that Andrés used to say he had wild boar from Oaxaca, and in Oaxaca he used to say he had pork from México state, all to cover up the fact that he was handing out human flesh, flesh of his victims,” said journalist and academic Gabriela Warkentin.

On occasions he passed human flesh off as carnitas (braised pork) or carne enchilada (meat seasoned with chile), said a man who rented a room in Mendoza’s home. “Andrés distributed human flesh, he invited several police from the area to eat [and] various [other] people [such as] the lady from the store on the street,” he said. “… He specifically invited people to eat carnitas, that was what he said he made,” the man said.

He also said that Mendoza sold meat by the kilo. “He told people it was carne enchilada or even wild boar meat,” he said, adding that Mendoza would say that the latter was “very good” and recommend trying it.

Atizapán chief firefighter Jonathan J. González, who collected evidence from the basement where Mendoza killed, tortured and butchered his victims, said the murderer made “perfect cuts of meat,” apparently due to his experience as a butcher.

In the basement, investigators also found cooking utensils, books about anatomy, blood-stained knives, pieces of skin and a plate with a slice of human flesh and a tortilla – evidence of Mendoza’s self-confessed cannibalism.

The murderer kept detailed notes of the femicides he committed, even recording the weight of the different parts of women’s butchered bodies. His notebooks indicated he killed between 30 and 40 women.

“He’s a man that looks directly into your eyes and doesn’t create any fear in you. That’s a true psychopath,” National Autonomous University psychology academic Feggy Ostrosky said during an interview for Caníbal, indignación total. “Without a doubt the case of Andrés Mendoza is one of the most atrocious that has been documented. Women were animals for him.”

With reports from Milenio and El Universal