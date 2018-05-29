Authorities ignoring risks of living near volcano: Civil Protection

Officials are approving construction that is inappropriate for zones such as the area around Popocatépetl

Mexico’s Civil Protection chief has called on authorities to respect building codes in areas of the country prone to earthquakes and near the active volcano Popocatépetl.

Luis Felipe Puente charged that authorities are currently ignoring municipal and state risk atlases by approving construction that is inappropriate for danger zones.

Speaking during the presentation of a monograph which details the risks posed by Popocatépetl and was completed by experts from the Institute of Geophysics at the National Autonomous University (UNAM), Puente highlighted that more than 360,000 people live within a 25-kilometer radius of the volcano.

“This sector of the population has to live being conscious of the volcano’s activity and the characteristics of the ash,” he said, seemingly insinuating that authorities need to adopt the same level of awareness.

Puente also said it was important to develop a culture of prevention among people living in close proximity of volcanos such as that already in place for earthquakes.

To that end, the UNAM monograph will be invaluable as it aims to help authorities make decisions regarding the implementation of preventative measures and actions in order to mitigate risks posed by eruptions from the volcano.

The study also provides guidelines for construction within the vicinity of the volcano, known colloquially as both El Popo and Don Goyo.

UNAM Geophysics Institute director Hugo Delgado said the advice contained in the monograph takes into account a range of factors including the probability of an eruption at any given time, the possible magnitude of such an event and the area it could affect.

He added that a large portion of the population that lives in the vicinity of Popocatépetl moved into the area after large eruptions in 1994 and 2000 and therefore thought that danger levels had decreased.

The 1994 eruption followed a period of almost 50 years of inactivity, during which the volcano was open to mountaineers.

However, since its awakening, volcanic activity has been more frequent including an eruption in January and a series of exhalations and tremors in April.

A researcher from the Geophysics Institute’s Department of Volcanology said there was no doubt that activity at El Popo — Mexico’s second most active volcano after the Volcán de Colima — will continue for some time to come.

With that in mind, Ana Lilía Martin said that Mexicans must learn to live with Popocatépetl and the nation’s other active volcanos, and take precautionary measures that can be as simple as wearing a face mask to avoid inhaling ash.

Source: Milenio (sp)