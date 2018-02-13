Authorities shut bar for Underwear Night

Underwear Night at a bar in Aguascalientes didn’t go over well with local authorities, who shut it down early Sunday for “crimes against morality and decency.”

Personnel from the municipality’s regulations department and local police raided the bar after becoming aware of the event through social media posts.

Bar Casa Danzante had advertised its Underwear Night Carnival on Facebook, where it announced that only people who arrived in underwear would be allowed in, although patrons could wear shirt and shoes if they wished.

Ninety underwear-clad patrons and staff were in the establishment, described as a gay bar, when the raid took place.

They were allowed to dress and leave before officials shut it down.

Source: El Dictamen (sp)