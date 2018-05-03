Auto parts manufacturer Leoni building its second Yucatán plant

The German manufacturer Leoni AG has started building a second factory in Mérida, Yucatán, where it will provide direct employment to 2,000 people within the next two years.

Construction of the US $37.5-million plant comes less than six months after the auto parts maker initiated operations at its first Yucatán installation.

“It was really easy to make the decision to install a second plant in the region,” said company official José Conceição, adding that Leoni’s commitment to Yucatán “is very strong.”

The 40,000-square-meter factory will create an estimated 10,000 indirect sources of employment.

The plant has been designed with sustainability in mind: solar panels will supply its electricity needs, and a water treatment plant will minimize the impact on the environment.

Leoni makes wires, cables and wiring systems, primarily for the automotive industry. It has five plants in Mexico, two of which also make wiring systems, one in Durango and the other in Sonora.

