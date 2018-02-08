Avant Energy to invest in fuel supply network

There will be new infrastructure to transport refined petroleum products processed in the United States to the expanding industrial region of El Bajío before the end of next year.

Energy infrastructure firm Avant Energy yesterday announced it will invest US $200 million in developing its Supera network, which will streamline the distribution and supply of imported refined products between the port of Altamira in Tamaulipas and Querétaro state.

Initially, the Supera network will consist of two terminals that will be built in collaboration with the United States-based logistics firms Savage Companies starting in the third quarter of this year.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has already greenlighted the project, Avant Energy said in a prepared statement.

The Mexican energy infrastructure company explained that Panamax-class ships will be able to berth at the terminal in Altamira, which will be built in collaboration with a subsidiary of the Tamaulipas construction firm Grupo DPH and have a storage capacity of 1.2 million barrels.

At the other end of the network, the Querétaro terminal will be able to store 450,000 barrels.

Kansas City Southern de México will transport the petroleum products by rail between the two terminals.

“We are proud to present this infrastructure network that will provide superior logistics solutions to connect the high-growth Bajío region with the U.S. Gulf Coast, the largest and most efficient market in the world for refined products,” said Avant Energy CEO Luis Farías.

Mexican energy reform has allowed new players to participate in an open market, which will allow increased efficiency in the supply chain and ultimately benefit the consumer, he said.

Avant Energy expects that the Supera network will be fully operational before the end of 2019.

