20-month-old Oaxaca girl in serious condition after sexual attack

Children throughout Mexico were feted on Monday for Children’s Day, but at a home in Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, a 20-month-old girl’s nightmare was just beginning.

The baby, named Guadalupe, had been left in the care of a neighbor, but when her mother returned she found her child bruised and bleeding and rushed her to a local hospital.

An examination revealed the baby had been sexually abused and she was diagnosed with vaginal and rectal tearing. Because of the severity of her injuries Guadalupe was transferred 173 kilometers southeast to the children’s hospital in Oaxaca city.

“There was severe bleeding,” said hospital director Rocío Sánchez Cruz on Wednesday, adding that curing the baby of her injuries could require up to three surgeries.

Although stabilized the child is still at risk of developing sepsis that could in turn result in organ failure.

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint has been filed against 25-year-old Guillermo Farías, son of the woman in whose care the child had been left.

But his whereabouts are unknown. According to local media reports, he fled with the aid of his mother and sister.

Oorganizations in Huajuapan are raising funds to help the baby’s mother pay her medical expenses, while calling on authorities for justice for Guadalupe.

Source: Milenio (sp), NVI Noticias (sp)