Baja California Sur led with economic growth of 12% in 2017

Construction was a big driver of growth in Baja California Sur last year.

It was six times more than the national average

Baja California Sur recorded the highest economic growth of any Mexican state in 2017, according to data from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi).

The state’s economy grew by 12.44% last year, over five times more than the 2.33% rate registered in 2016 and six times better than the national average of 2% growth.

The positive economic outcome was achieved despite violent crime spiking to such an extent that only the small state of Colima had a higher per-capita homicide rate last year.

The biggest driver of the growth was the state’s secondary sector — including manufacturing and industry — which expanded by 28.87% in 2017. The previous year, economic activity in the sector shrank by 4.8%.

The primary sector of the economy — including agriculture and fishing — grew by 3.98% while the tertiary sector, which encompasses the state’s large tourism industry, improved by 6.13% compared to 2016 figures.

Puebla’s economy experienced the second highest 2017 growth, accelerating by 6.84%.

Morelos, Guanajuato and the state of México also recorded growth rates more than double the national average, with 4.78%, 4.58% and 4.22% respectively.

At the other end of the scale were Campeche and Tabasco.

In the former state, the economy contracted by 3.83% but if the downturn in activity in the petroleum sector is included, the result was even worse at 8.24% negative growth.

In heavily oil-dependent Tabasco the economy contracted by 2.3% and 8.82% with petroleum revenue taken into account.

Mexico City’s economy grew by 2.77% in 2017, almost two points below the rate achieved in 2016.

Further Inegi data released today showed that Mexico’s economy as a whole grew by 2.4% in the first quarter of this year, well above the market forecast of 1.7% and 1.1% above the rate recorded in the final quarter of 2017.

The strong result came despite uncertainty about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the outcome of the July 1 presidential election.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Financial Times (en)