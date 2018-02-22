Military crimefighter in Baja California Sur. Military crimefighter in Baja California Sur.
News

Baja military bases to house 850 personnel

Los Cabos, La Paz installations to house personnel to fight crime, aid in disaster relief

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, February 22, 2018

Two new military bases in Baja California Sur will permanently add 850 new personnel to assist in disaster relief and combat crime.

The first of the new bases is located in Los Cabos and will be manned by 250 Navy personnel. It represents a 140-million-peso (US $7.5-million) investment by local business people.

In the state capital of La Paz, the federal and state governments are investing 300 million pesos ($16.1 million) in a base that will house 600 combat engineers, nearly tripling the number of military personnel deployed in the city.

The new facility, now 15% complete, will be equipped with water treatment and purification plants, water storage tanks and a deep well, along with housing and recreational buildings.

Army General Pedro Felipe Gurrola Ramírez explained that the 600 engineers will all be trained in disaster relief efforts, and their presence will streamline the implementation of the natural disaster relief program DN-III.

At the same time, continued Gurrola, the soldiers will “collaborate in reducing criminality.”

Navy Secretary Vidal Francisco Soberón Sanz said the two new bases should be fully operational between May and June. Their efforts, in collaboration with the state Secretariat of Public Security, are intended to return peace and tranquility to Baja California Sur, he said.

Source: El Sudcaliforniano (sp), El Universal (sp)

  • Roy S

    While they’re in La Paz maybe they can work on speeding up the internet? 😎

    • CensorSheep

      just think, if they terminate _you, there’ll be more bandwidth for everyone else, so you better duck.

  • CensorSheep

    invoking George Carlin: what do Military Crime Fighters do? fight Crime committed by the military?

