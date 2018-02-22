Baja military bases to house 850 personnel

Two new military bases in Baja California Sur will permanently add 850 new personnel to assist in disaster relief and combat crime.

The first of the new bases is located in Los Cabos and will be manned by 250 Navy personnel. It represents a 140-million-peso (US $7.5-million) investment by local business people.

In the state capital of La Paz, the federal and state governments are investing 300 million pesos ($16.1 million) in a base that will house 600 combat engineers, nearly tripling the number of military personnel deployed in the city.

The new facility, now 15% complete, will be equipped with water treatment and purification plants, water storage tanks and a deep well, along with housing and recreational buildings.

Army General Pedro Felipe Gurrola Ramírez explained that the 600 engineers will all be trained in disaster relief efforts, and their presence will streamline the implementation of the natural disaster relief program DN-III.

At the same time, continued Gurrola, the soldiers will “collaborate in reducing criminality.”

Navy Secretary Vidal Francisco Soberón Sanz said the two new bases should be fully operational between May and June. Their efforts, in collaboration with the state Secretariat of Public Security, are intended to return peace and tranquility to Baja California Sur, he said.

Source: El Sudcaliforniano (sp), El Universal (sp)