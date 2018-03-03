Betse Davies, 91, is Citizen of the Year

28-year San Miguel resident says 'Smile a lot, be of some use and have fun!'

A 91-year-old known for her “boundless energy” has been named Citizen of the Year in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

Retired history teacher Betse Davies has called San Miguel home for 28 years after she relocated to the city to “catch the magic” her parents discovered there in the 1950s and 1960s.

An advocate for children, in 2001 Davies founded Jóvenes Adelante, an organization that helps send young people to university. She also created the Betse Davis Special Stars Fund, which provides financial aid to students who cannot afford university costs.

She has worked with Mujeres en Cambio, a group that provides scholarships for young women in rural schools, and Libros Para Todos, which provides books and arranges authors’ visits to rural schools.

In addition to doing charity work Davies has been a tour guide and is a former tour leader for Patronato Pro Niños. She and her husband are active members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and she is also involved with Democrats Abroad.

Davies says the key to an active old age is “yoga, exercise, walking and having a direction in life which excites you.” She also believes one should “Smile a lot, be of some use and have fun!”

She will receive her Citizen of the Year award from the Rotary Club next Tuesday at the Hotel Posada de la Aldea.

Source: San Miguel Times (en)