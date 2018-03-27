Bid to remove wrecks sparks Oaxaca clash

New roadblock in Nochixtlán after attempt to remove vehicles burned in 2016

An attempt to clean up the wreckage of the so-called Nochixtlán massacre sparked another violent clash in the Oaxaca town last night.

Mayor Rubén Alcides Miguel Miguel had decided it was time to remove the burned-out trucks that have sat at the entrance of the town since the clash between security forces and protesting teachers in June 2016.

In a Facebook post, the municipality declared that the wreckage, clearly visible on the Oaxaca-Puebla highway, was hindering the town’s employment and economic prospects.

But as municipal staff and residents prepared to remove the vehicles, they were halted by teachers belonging to the Section 22 local of the CNTE union and members of an advocacy group for victims of the events in 2016. A violent clash ensued in which two people were wounded by gunfire.

The union said two of its members were being treated after allegedly being shot by municipal staff.

The mayor dismissed the accusation, claiming that the teachers attacked his staff “physically and verbally” with firearms and fireworks.

The teachers’ union wants the vehicles left as a reminder of the “crimes against humanity” it says were committed there.

Also last night, the local family services agency offices were set on fire along with several vehicles, and blockades erected on the highway, which was what caused the 2016 confrontation in the first place.

Federal and state police had been dispatched in an attempt to clear a roadblock at Nochixtlán, one of several erected by teachers throughout the state that year. A human rights investigation found later that armed civilians had fired on police, but the latter used excessive force. Eight people were killed.

The roadblocks remain in place today, but passenger vehicles were being allowed to pass. Only commercial vehicles are being stopped.

The teachers’ union vowed to implement other protests elsewhere in the state.

Source: Milenio (sp), NVI Noticias (sp)

