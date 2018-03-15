Big spike recorded in public transit theft

México state reports 875 robberies with violence in first 53 days of the year

Robberies on public transit in the state of México spiked sharply in the first two months of this year, state government statistics show.

According to data from the Attorney General’s office, there were 875 reports of violent robberies on buses in the first 53 days of the year, which equates to an average of 495 incidents per month.

The monthly average last year was 325 when there was a total of 3,900 reported robberies. Many cases go unreported.

The incidence of the crime is highest in municipalities that are part of greater Mexico City. Naucalpan, Tlalnepantla and Nezahualcóyotl are among the worst affected.

However, there are about 50 bus routes that transport México state residents in and out of the nation’s capital and all of them are considered high-risk.

For passengers caught up in a robbery, the ordeal can be terrifying.

In December last year, Carmen Raya was traveling with her four-year-old son on a bus to Cuatitlán Izcalli — located about 40 kilometers north of Mexico City — when thieves boarded the vehicle and snatched him from her.

They put a gun to the boy’s head and used him as a shield while they demanded money and cell phones from the passengers on board.

Juan Sánchez, the president of a transport association that represents 12 bus companies in the Valley of Mexico, told the newspaper Milenio that the modus operandi in most robberies is for thieves to threaten passengers with knives or guns.

“Now they say: ‘you know the drill, hand over your money.’ If anyone refuses, they hit them or kill them,” he explained.

The firearms used in some robberies are false, Sánchez said, which enables the criminals to avoid firearms charges if they are caught.

Sánchez called for a greater police presence on the highways between Mexico City and Cuatitlán and the capital and Querétaro as well as López Portillo Avenue, which goes through the municipalities of Coacalco, Tultitlán and Ecatepec.

He also said that more security is needed on roads that link municipalities located to the east of Mexico City, such as Nezahualcóyotl and Chalco.

In some robberies — especially on buses operating without proper licenses — the drivers are suspected of being complicit with criminals, either because they have made an agreement to share in the proceeds or because they have been threatened.

According to the México state transport secretariat, an estimated 80,000 buses are operating illegally on the state’s roads. Around 60% of those provide services in the Mexico City area.

In the state Congress yesterday, an initiative backed by a faction of the National Action Party (PAN) proposed prison terms of 20 years for criminals convicted of violent robberies on public transit.

However, as the party is not in power in the state, the possibility of the proposal becoming law in the near future appears low.

The secretary general of the organization México Unido Contra la Delincuencia (Mexico United Against Crime) described the security conditions in the metropolitan area of México state as “deplorable.”

“In public transit, the probability of a robbery is basically 100%,” Juan Francisco Torres Landa said.

Source: Milenio (sp)

