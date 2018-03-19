Binational concert for cross-border unity

In a climate of bilateral disunity, the border cities of Mexicali, Baja California, and Calexico, California, celebrated a binational concert last Friday in a display of cross-border unity in their communities.

Called Fraterno 2018 on one side of the border and Fraternal 2018 on the other, the concert and other celebrations started with a joint ceremony held on the U.S. side by mayors Maritza Hurtado of Calexico and Gustavo Sánchez Vázquez of Mexicali.

“On this day, two sister cities held hands and embraced each other. We sent a clear and blunt message to the whole world: countries, nations and border towns will forever be sisters, and nothing will break us apart,” said Sánchez.

Mayor Hurtado remarked that the collaborative efforts and common agreements between the two cities were a clear sign of respect and a healthy relationship, one that will continue for future generations.

“History will always remember March 16, 2018,” added Mayor Sánchez, “as the day two cities left divisions behind . . . because we will continue to build bridges [to strengthen] our communication, understanding and friendship.”

The simultaneous concerts lasted for about two hours.

In Mexico, the concert had featured the Río Nuevo Youth Orchestra and members of the Chuan-Fa Dragon Kung Fu Martial Arts School, while in the U.S. the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Band and singer Jonathan Cortez were on the bill.

The celebrations also included a dragon dance on both sides of the border, in recognition of the Chinese community in both Mexicali and Calexico.

Fraternal 2018 was part of the celebrations of the 115th anniversary of the city of Mexicali.

Source: 90 grados (sp)