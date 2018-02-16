The agents who disappeared in Nayarit February 5. The agents who disappeared in Nayarit February 5.
Bodies could be those of missing agents

They were found in the trunk of a car in Xalisco, Nayarit

Mexico News Daily | Friday, February 16, 2018

The fate of two officers with the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) who were kidnapped in Nayarit almost two weeks ago might be determined by Sunday.

The latest development in the case of the kidnapping of Octavio Martínez Quiroz and Alfonso Hernández Villavicencio came yesterday, when the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) reported that two bodies had been found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in the municipality of Xalisco.

An anonymous tip led to the discovery of the vehicle nearly 150 kilometers from the agents’ last known whereabouts.

The PGR said it could take between three and five days to identify the bodies.

Martínez and Hernández were taken on February 5, allegedly by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

A few days later both agents appeared in a video recording on YouTube, kneeling and with their hands tied behind their backs but otherwise unharmed.

In the footage, one of the agents read a message in which the performance and motives of federal security agencies were questioned.

Source: El Universal (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • WestCoastHwy

    Dead agents in the trunk……how cliche! Aren’t those the two hazing recruits to the Jalisco Cartel? Something must have gone bad.

  • DreadFool

    what ever happened to reporting facts instead of could be would be sources believe to have heard at an unknown moment in time

    • BB

      Gotta get the word out first, even if it’s not accurate. Don’t all media outlets do that?

    • John P

      Fact: two bodies were found in a trunk.
      Fact: two agents are missing.
      Fact: bodies found 150 K from where agents last seen.
      That is news.
      What do you want media to do, ignore the fact the bodies were found?
      Sounds like you want someone to hold your hand and have everything wrapped up nice and tidy. This isn’t a Spiderman movie. It’s crappy reality.

      • DreadFool

        does your nurse know you’re out of your bed again?

ADVERTISEMENT