Bodies could be those of missing agents

They were found in the trunk of a car in Xalisco, Nayarit

The fate of two officers with the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) who were kidnapped in Nayarit almost two weeks ago might be determined by Sunday.

The latest development in the case of the kidnapping of Octavio Martínez Quiroz and Alfonso Hernández Villavicencio came yesterday, when the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) reported that two bodies had been found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in the municipality of Xalisco.

An anonymous tip led to the discovery of the vehicle nearly 150 kilometers from the agents’ last known whereabouts.

The PGR said it could take between three and five days to identify the bodies.

Martínez and Hernández were taken on February 5, allegedly by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

A few days later both agents appeared in a video recording on YouTube, kneeling and with their hands tied behind their backs but otherwise unharmed.

In the footage, one of the agents read a message in which the performance and motives of federal security agencies were questioned.

Source: El Universal (sp)