Bodies identified as those of two agents

They are believed to have been killed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Federal authorities have determined that two bodies found inside an abandoned vehicle in Nayarit were those of two Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) agents kidnapped February 5.

Octavio Martínez Quiroz and Alfonso Hernández Villavicencio were off duty when they were kidnapped on a road located in the vicinity of the border between the states of Jalisco and Nayarit. Two other AIC agents had been with them, but they returned unharmed to Mexico City.

On Thursday, the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) revealed that two bodies had been found in Xalisco, Nayarit, nearly 150 kilometers from the agents’ last known whereabouts.

The PGR announced yesterday that tests had confirmed that the bodies were those of Martínez and Hernández.

The federal Attorney General’s office lamented and condemned the “terrible event” and asserted that it would collaborate with other agencies until those responsible for the crime are found.

The kidnapped agents appeared in a video posted on YouTube five days after they disappeared. Kneeling and with their hands tied, they read a statement prepared by their captors, allegedly members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

They said they had been sent by federal authorities to Nayarit to make arbitrary arrests and forcibly disappear drug traffickers.

Source: El Universal (sp)