Cyclist’s body found in same ravine as remains of fellow traveler

The body of German cyclist Holger Franz Hagenbusch was found yesterday in the same Chiapas ravine where the decomposed body of a Polish traveler was found on April 26.

Assistant state prosecutor Arturo Liévano Flores said forensic specialists discovered the 43-year-old man’s remains 200 meters from where Krzysztof Chmielewski-Podróznik was found last week.

The 200-meter-deep ravine is located at the 158-kilometer mark on the highway between Ocosingo and San Cristóbal de las Casas, a point known as La Ventana.

Clothes belonging to the cyclist were also found, Liévano said in a video statement.

Both Mexican and German authorities had been searching for Hagenbusch this week after his brother issued a plea for help in a Facebook post Sunday, 11 days after he went missing.

According to family members, the man was traveling to the state of Campeche from Chiapas.

Hagenbusch first entered Mexico from the United States and was planning to travel through Latin America before continuing his journey in Africa.

The last time his family heard from him, Hagenbusch was in San Cristóbal de las Casas, where he is believed to have met his Polish traveling companion.

A bus driver who works on the San Cristóbal-Ocosingo route told the newspaper El Universal that he saw the two European cyclists riding together on April 20, the same day that forensic specialists determined that Chmielewski had died.

Liévano said Thursday that there appeared to be no foul play involved in the death of the 37-year-old Pole and that its cause was head trauma.

The assistant prosecutor said yesterday that investigations into both men’s deaths are continuing and that their respective embassies are being kept up-to-date with any advances.

The two bodies are currently being held in Ocosingo awaiting collection and repatriation by family members.

