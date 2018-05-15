Border sign points to impunity in the assassinations of journalists

The sign that was painted near Tijuana on the weekend.

A group of Mexican and foreign journalists painted a sign on the Mexico-United States border wall near Tijuana on the weekend to draw attention to violence against journalists in Mexico.

But within two days, the sign was outdated.

“140 journalists assassinated in Mexico,” reads the sign, a project by journalists from Mexico City, Tijuana and San Diego, California.

But they weren’t to know that two days later no. 141 would lose his life to assassins in Villahermosa, Tabasco. Broadcast journalist Carlos Huerta Martínez was shot outside his home this morning.

Painted on the Mexican side of the border, the sign was part of a national day of protest organized by the Sinaloa newspaper Ríodoce in commemoration of one of its founders, reporter Javier Valdez Cárdenas, who was murdered one year ago today.

The sign’s painters said their intention was to draw attention to the impunity and lack of progress in the investigations of the assassinations and disappearances of 140 journalists since 1998.

Source: Milenio (sp)