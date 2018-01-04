Borge is escorted from prison this morning by Panama police. Borge is escorted from prison this morning by Panama police.
Borge back in Mexico for corruption charges

The ex-governor of Quintana Roo spent seven months in jail before his extradition today

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Former Quintana Roo governor Roberto Borge was officially extradited from Panama today and flown to Mexico City to face corruption charges.

He arrived earlier this afternoon aboard a Mexican government aircraft in the custody of Federal Police.

The 39-year-old Borge spent 214 days in jail in Panama after he was arrested last June while waiting for a commercial airline flight to France.

He and his attorneys attempted unsuccessfully to challenge his extradition to Mexico, where he is wanted for using funds obtained illegally, embezzlement and abuse of public office.

Borge had been accused of corruption before he completed his six-year term in office in 2016.

One of the charges he faces was made in connection with the sale of state land worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Source: El Universal (sp)

