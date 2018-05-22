Botanical garden in Puebla gets international accreditation

The garden is part of the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla

A botanical garden in Puebla is one of the first six around the world to receive accreditation from an international organization dedicated to the conservation of threatened plants.

The botanical garden at the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) obtained its accreditation from the plant conservation charity Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).

Based in the United Kingdom, the BCGI launched its accreditation program earlier this month to awareness about botanical gardens and motivate them to engage in plant conservation and adhere to internationally recognized standards.

“We are delighted to be among the first gardens to be part of BGCI botanic garden accreditation,” said Maricela Rodríguez Acosta, the Puebla garden’s founder and director. “This important initiative will undoubtedly do a great deal to both inspire and recognize the efforts of botanic gardens around the world and we look forward to a continued and fruitful association with BGCI.”

The first six accreditations to botanical gardens around the world were announced during the eighth European Congress of Botanic Gardens, held in Lisbon, Portugal, May 8-11.

The other five recipients were the Gullele Botanic Garden of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California; the National Botanic Garden of Wales in the United Kingdom; the Pha Tad Ke Botanical Garden in Luang Prabang District, Laos; Ljubljana Botanical Garden in Slovenia; and the Wollongong Botanic Garden in in Keiraville, Australia.

The BUAP University Botanical Garden was founded in 1987. Located in the city of Puebla and extending over 10.7 hectares, it has 3,000 plants divided in 10 sections that are defined in accordance with geographical, ecological, taxonomical and usage criteria.

The garden also has a second collection, a herbarium, comprised of 33,000 preserved plant specimens, the vast majority of which were obtained from across the state of Puebla.

The scientific study of this collection of plants has resulted in the publication of three books on plant life of the state.

