BP on track to have 500 stations next year

3 new stations opened in Nuevo León this week, giving the company 100 in total

The British multinational oil and gas company BP opened its 100th gas station in Mexico this week with three new outlets in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and reaffirmed its intention to have 500 stations operating by the end of 2018.

The company said it already has signed contracts for another 160 new stations, putting it well on track to reach its 2018 goal.

BP was the first international oil company to enter Mexico’s deregulated retail fuel retail market, opening its first station nine months ago.

It said it has since seen sustained increase in demand by consumers in the 12 states where it operates — Baja California, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, México state, Morelos, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Sonora and Tlaxcala.

BP’s downstream division CEO remarked in a prepared statement that “Mexico is one of the key growth markets for BP and our strong progress here demonstrates the success of our retail strategy to provide high quality fuel, lubricants and convenience offers . . . .”

Tufan Erginbilgic also said that the company “will continue to innovate and provide the best value to Mexican consumers.”

The general manager of BP Downstream for Mexico, Álvaro Granada Sanz, estimated that 250,000 consumers are now using BP products every day.

The long-term target of the British oil company is to have 1,500 gas stations by 2021.

Duncan John Rushworth Taylor, the British ambassador to Mexico, congratulated the company for the milestone reached, adding that the event showed its long-term commitment to Mexico.

Source: El Economista (sp)