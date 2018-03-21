Brewery expansion announced in Sonora

Constellation Brands will more than double capacity in Ciudad Obregón

International beverage company Constellation Brands has announced it will increase its beer production capacity by 5.5 hectoliters a year with a US $900-million expansion of its Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, plant.

Purchased in December 2016, the plant will have the capacity to produce 8.5 million hectoliters annually. That output, coupled with the current capacity at its Nava, Coahuila, and Mexicali, Baja California, breweries will allow it to produce 41 million hectoliters annually by next year, said the company’s Mexico president, Daniel Baima.

The Ciudad Obregón expansion will create 450 new permanent jobs.

Constellation Brands first ventured into the Mexican beer industry in 2013 when it purchased the United States rights to sell Corona, Modelo Especial, Victoria and Pacífico. At the same time, it announced a decade-long plan to invest US $10 billion.

With the new investment at the Ciudad Obregón plant, the firm will have exceeded half its investment goal.

Baima said Corona is the brand that continues to see the greatest growth for Constellation at nearly 25% annually. Modelo Especial is not far behind at 18%.

Source: Milenio (sp)